Shreyas to undergo surgery, out for 5 months

NEW DELHI: India batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the entire IPL 2023 as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June against Australia as he is set to undergo a back surgery abroad, according to BCCI sources.

Shreyas, who is the regular captain of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to be out of action for at least five months. That would mean that his participation in the 50-over World Cup in India in October-November could be touch and go. “Yes, he will have his back surgery abroad. He is likely to be out of action for at least five months with full rehabilitation,” a BCCI source said.

The WTC final will be played between India and Australia in London from June 7.

The recurring lower-back injury had forced Shreyas out of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar

The lower-back injury had forced Shreyas out of the final Test against Australia and the ODI series that followed

Trophy last month, before ruling him out of the ODI series against Australia that followed.

His injury surfaced in December last year, following India’s tour of Bangladesh. In Shreyas’s absence, Nitish Rana was named KKR captain.