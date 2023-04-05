Punjab Kings sign Gurnoor Singh as Raj's replacement in IPL 2023

MOHALI (Punjab): Punjab Kings have signed Gurnoor Singh Brar as the replacement for the injured Raj Angad Bawa.

The Indian Premier League released a Medida Advisory on Wednesday which revealed that Punjab Kings acquired the services of the 22-year-old all-rounder for Rs 20 lakhs.

"Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Gurnoor Singh Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the TATA IPL 2023 season. Raj Angad Bawa who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury," said IPL Media Advisory.

A left-handed batting all-rounder, Gurnoor made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2022. He has featured in 5 first-class matches and scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22. Along with this, he picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.80.

Punjab Kings will be in action against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, Assam. After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game, PBKS will be keen to build up on the momentum. In the chase of 192, KKR was off to a poor start.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh shook Kolkata's batting line-up by giving them a double blow. He dismissed Mandeep Singh (2) and Anukul Roy (4) for cheap, reducing KKR to 17/2 in 2 overs.

However, rain gods interrupted the play and due to that Punjab Kings emerged victorious via the DLS method. KKR's innings was put to a halt at 146/7 in 16 overs, with Sunil Narine (7*) and Shardul Thakur (8*) unbeaten.

They still needed 46 runs in the last four overs. The match couldn't go further and PBKS walked away with a victory by 7 runs.