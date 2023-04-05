Guru Nanak, Ethiraj enter final

Batting first, Ethiraj posted 206 for one with Subha and Aaisha Bee adding 168 runs in 110 balls for the unbroken second wicket. Aaisha remained not out on 65 (57b, 6x4). In reply, JBAS was skittled out for 100 with Dhivya Rajendran taking four for 28. In the other semi-final, Guru Nanak College ‘A’ defeated Dr MGR Janaki College by 100 runs.