Guru Nanak, Ethiraj enter final
CHENNAI: NS Subha Harini’s unbeaten 99 (58b, 16x4, 1x6) helped Ethiraj College beat JBAS by 106 runs in the semi-finals of the ninth Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-college women’s cricket tournament here on Tuesday.
Batting first, Ethiraj posted 206 for one with Subha and Aaisha Bee adding 168 runs in 110 balls for the unbroken second wicket. Aaisha remained not out on 65 (57b, 6x4). In reply, JBAS was skittled out for 100 with Dhivya Rajendran taking four for 28. In the other semi-final, Guru Nanak College ‘A’ defeated Dr MGR Janaki College by 100 runs.
Brief scores: Guru Nanak College ‘A’ (Chennai) 166/5 in 20 overs (N Ganishma 36, Jayadhanyha Gunasekar 78, M Sangamithra 2/29) bt Dr. MGR Janaki College for Women (Chennai) 66/8 in 20 overs (Jeni Plautila 3/12). Player of the match: Jayadhanyha Gunasekar; Ethiraj College (Chennai) 206/1 in 20 overs (Aaisha Bee 65*, NS Subha Harini 99*) bt JBAS (Chennai) 100 in 19.5 overs (K Vaishnavi 56, Dhivya Rajendran 4/28, C Shushanthika 4/10). Player of the match: Dhivya Rajendran
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android