Vishal shines with all-round show
CHENNAI: ES Vishal Rao (5/40 and 31 not out) delivered an all-round performance as SSCA defeated SRF RC by 44 runs in the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Fourth Division Zone B match that was held recently.
BRIEF SCORES: Fourth Division: Zone A: DRBCCC Hindu College 108 in 30 overs (S Sathyanarayanan 28, MP Victor Emmanuel 4/34) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 110/2 in 15.5 overs (MP Victor Emmanuel 34, S Prem Kumar 36*, D Ganesh 30*). Zone B: SSCA 204/6 in 30 overs (V Ram Prakash 74, R Adhithya 32, ES Vishal Rao 31*, Atul Kumar Dwivedi 3/55) bt SRF RC 160 in 23.5 overs (K Saravanan 33*, A Kumar 28, Sripathy 25, ES Vishal Rao 5/40)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android