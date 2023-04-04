KKR’S Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023

MUMBAI: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan reportedly informed Kolkata Knight Riders about his unavailability for the ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons.

The Kolkata franchise is now in the process of seeking a replacement for the all-rounder, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

He had already missed the season-opener for Kolkata against Punjab Kings last weekend along with wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das.

It was believed that Shakib would be available for selection post the T20I series against Ireland at home which ended on March 31.

However, being a part of the Test side for the one-off game against Ireland (April 4-8) meant that the star Bangladeshi would have joined the Kolkata squad latest by April 9.

Shakib’s stint with Kolkata would have been for just three weeks between April 9 and May 1.

Bangladesh is also set for a tour of Ireland to take part in a three-match ODI series on May 9, 12 and 14.

There is, however, no update or clarity on the availability of Das’s participation in the IPL.

Kolkata, which is already without its captain Shreyas Iyer this IPL, has David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Southee as the other overseas players.

Having lost its opening clash in Mohali against Punjab Kings, KKR will face an uphill challenge against a formidable RCB in its home ground, Eden Gardens, on April 6.