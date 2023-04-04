GT Vs DC : Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

MUMBAI: David Miller and Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 56-run partnership guided Gujarat Titans (GT) to a 6-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Sudharsan scored the highest for Gujarat Titans with an unbeaten 62 off 48 while Miller played a quickfire knock of 31* off 16. For Delhi Capitals Anrich Nortje bagged two and Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh scalped one wicket each.

Defending a total of 163, Anrich Nortje drew first blood for Delhi Capitals as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 14 off 7 in the third over of the game. In his next over Nortje removed dangerous batter Shubman Gill for 14 runs. In the 6th over Khaleel Ahmed joined the wicket-taking party as he removed Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya for 5 runs on the last ball of the powerplay.

The duo of Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan then handled the charge and slammed Delhi bowlers at regular intervals. Shankar and Sudharsan took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 12th over of the game. Mitchell Marsh then provided his team with a big breakthrough as he broke the 53-run partnership stand in the 14th over of the game, dismissing Shankar for 29 off 23. David Miller opened his hands and slammed Mukesh Kumar for two sixes and one four, gathering 20 runs in the 16th over of the game.

Miller took the equation to 26 runs needed in 24 balls. Sudharsan soaked up the pressure and anchored the Gujarat innings with a 44-ball half-century. Sudharsan slammed Nortje for 14 runs with the help of one six and one boundary. Miller and Sudharsan brought up their 50-run partnership stand in the 18th over.

In the 19th over's first ball, Miller took two runs and guided his team home by 6-wicket with the help of Sudharsan's unbeaten 62. Earlier, Fiery spells from Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in 20 overs.

Shami and Rashid bagged three-wicket hauls respectively while Joseph scalped two conceding 29 runs. David Warner top-scored for Delhi Capitals with 37 while Axar Patel scored 36 off 22 deliveries. Put to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a fine start as David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gathered 11 runs off Mohammed Shami's over. However, the hitting did not last long as in the third over of the innings Shami removed Shaw for 7 runs.

Shami in red-hot form struck again and dismissed new batter Mitchell Marsh for 4 runs in the 5th over of the game. The duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Warmer handled the charge and took their team's total being 60 runs in the 7th over of the game. Alzarri Joseph then broke the fine partnership between the Delhi duo as he removed well-set batter Warner for 37 and Rilee Rossouw on the very next ball for zero.

Debutanat and left-handed batter Abishek Porel then came out to bat. Gujarat bowlers dominated the opposition and produced stunning spells to make Delhi batters dance to their tunes. Rashid Khan then in the 13th over dismissed debutant and left-handed batter Abishek Porel for 20 off 11 balls. Rashid then delivered a stunning ball to remove well-set batter Sarfaraz Khan for 30 off 34.

New batter Axar Patel then opened his hands and played boundary shots at regular intervals. Delhi batter Aman Hakim Khan handed an easy catch to Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya on the delivery of Rashid after scoring 8 runs in the 19th over of the game. On the first delivery of Shami's over Axar slammed a stunning six before handing a catch to David Miller at the sweeper cover. New batter Anrich Nortje slammed a brilliant four and took his team's total to 162/8 in 20 overs of the game.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 162/8 (David Warner 37, Axar Patel 36; Rashid Khan 3-31) vs Gujarat Titans 163/4 (Sai Sudharsan 62*, David Miller 31*; Anrich Nortje 2-39).