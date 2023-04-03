Parameeshwaran’s ton goes in vain
CHENNAI: S Parameeshwaran’s (126 off 68 balls, 12 fours, 7 sixes) century went in vain as SMVEC (Puducherry) lost to Pachaiyappas College by eight runs in the Pool D match of the 9th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-collegiate cricket tournament here on Sunday.
BRIEF SCORES: Pool A: MVIT (Puducherry) 116 in 19.5 overs (R Aravindhan 4/15, Y Tushar 3/9) lost to AM Jain College (Chennai) 117/9 in 20 overs (R Murugan four for 22); Guru Nanak College (Chennai) 193/5 in 20 overs (V Abishek 44, Sunil Krishna 61*, K Deeban Lingesh 50) bt Gobi Arts & Science College (Coimbatore) 115/8 in 20 overs (Sunil Krishna 3/14). Pool B: SD College (Ambala) 94 in 19.1 overs (Barath 3/12) lost to RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) 98/3 in 9.4 overs (S. Sanjay 51*): MG College (Thiruvananthapuram) 188/7 in 20 overs (SS Anand 60, Aadil Azad 59) bt CKT College (Panvel) 149 in 19.4 overs Rahul Gadge 74, AP Unnikrishnan 3/37).
Pool C: Mar Gregorios College (Chennai) 101/8 in 20 overs lost to Guru Nanak College ‘B’ (Chennai) Adittya Varadharajan 50*, Sachin Ravi 44*); Loyola College 125 in 19.2 overs (A Kamaleswaran 3/19) lost to Saradha Gangadharan College (Puducherry) 126/6 in 15.3 overs (R Pravin 54, K Vaidyanathan 3/25). Pool D: Pachaiyappas College (Chennai) 180/3 in 20 overs (J Ranjithkumar 57, Vishal 71*) bt SMVEC (Puducherry) 172/8 in 20 overs (S Parameeshwaran 126); Pillai College (Mumbai) 69 in 17.3 overs lost to Kongu Arts & Science College (Erode) 71/0 in 5.3 overs (E Gokul 53*)
Women: Knockout matches: Chellammal College (Chennai) 111/6 in 20 overs lost to Guru Nanak College ‘B’ (Chennai) 114/2 in 14.5 overs (K Swetha 42*); Anna University (Tiruchy) 47 in 13.1 overs (A Mohana 3/6) lost to YMCA (Chennai) 48/1 in 6.3 overs
