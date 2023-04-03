Parameeshwaran’s ton goes in vain

BRIEF SCORES: Pool A: MVIT (Puducherry) 116 in 19.5 overs (R Aravindhan 4/15, Y Tushar 3/9) lost to AM Jain College (Chennai) 117/9 in 20 overs (R Murugan four for 22); Guru Nanak College (Chennai) 193/5 in 20 overs (V Abishek 44, Sunil Krishna 61*, K Deeban Lingesh 50) bt Gobi Arts & Science College (Coimbatore) 115/8 in 20 overs (Sunil Krishna 3/14). Pool B: SD College (Ambala) 94 in 19.1 overs (Barath 3/12) lost to RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) 98/3 in 9.4 overs (S. Sanjay 51*): MG College (Thiruvananthapuram) 188/7 in 20 overs (SS Anand 60, Aadil Azad 59) bt CKT College (Panvel) 149 in 19.4 overs Rahul Gadge 74, AP Unnikrishnan 3/37).