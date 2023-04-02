Young Chennai footballer visits Old Trafford on exposure tour

CHENNAI: Young Chennai footballer RS Preyarhanjan recently went on an exposure trip to Old Trafford, the home of Premier League heavyweight Manchester United. After impressing in the second season of Apollo Tyres-Manchester United grassroots programme ‘United We Play’, the 17-year-old Preyarhanjan travelled to Manchester along with three other winners. The quartet enjoyed a live matchday experience at Old Trafford, was part of training sessions with Manchester United Soccer School coaches and interacted with former and current Manchester United players. Speaking about the trip, Preyarhanjan, who plays for the Chennaiyin FC youth team, said: “Visiting Manchester United was truly great. It was really inspiring to interact with some of the best players in the world.”