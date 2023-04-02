PIO’s debut in Augusta stokes interest in Masters Tournament

CHENNAI: Sahith Reddy Theegala makes history. The US-born Person of Indian Origin (PIO) is among the 89 players invited to play in The Masters Tournament, making it a collective preen moment for all desis.

Quite simply, the iconic green jacket donned by the winner at the Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia, the USA, is a major goal for many, pun intended, as The Masters is one of the four Majors, alongside The Open, The US Open and the PGA. Another PIO, Vijay Singh, is also in the field.

Theegala will have many rooting for him in the toughest of the tough fields and the first step for him is to make the cut in the tournament. Many will be putting their money on Irishman Rory McIlroy, who has won three of the four Majors but not the Masters. Last year winner Scottie Scheffler is also a favourite. Quite interestingly, a number of past Masters who signed up for LIV and are therefore red-carded by the PGA Tour will be teeing off at Augusta, because the Augusta Club runs the Masters, not the PGA Tour. For the golfing fraternity, that is plenty of good golf on the cards.

President’s Shield and Veterans Trophy

Closer home, it was some excellent display of mastering the course at the Cosmo TNGF by the amateurs recently, particularly at the President’s Shield & Veterans Trophy. The Monthly Medal was also played concurrently. One of the major tournaments of the Club ahead of the summer lull, it attracts maximum participation as it offers trophies in various categories. More than a hundred golfers teed off taking advantage of the tournament being held in both sessions of the day on March 25.

Morning vs Evening

To those who are yet to grasp the trials of recreational golfers, there are “morning players” and “afternoon players”. The afternoon players are those whose bodies do not wake up for a morning game. The morning players find the afternoon heat oppressive and always feel disadvantaged when required to play post-lunch.

There was an instance last year when the final of a knockout event pitted a morning player against an afternoon player and they could not agree on a mutually acceptable time for the game. The committee had to come in and give a directive!

Apart from the physiological factors, the conditions are quite different on the course. Mornings tend to be damp with little or no wind while afternoons are generally dryer with stiff winds. There is a degree of adjustment to be made in one’s game. The President’s Shield giving the option of session to the players meant everyone teed off during their favourite time of the day.

There were many fine performances in both sessions, with the Open category witnessing near scratch scores. Perhaps one of the most deserving mentions should be of A Ganesan’s game. When he said he is 81 years old, I asked, “Are you sure you counted correctly?” He laughed and said that his swing set early in life and he “manages to keep in shape.”

Routine affair

One may wonder if someone in their 70s and 80s can swing so well. Fact is, they can. Golf is a lifelong habit. Most golfers would be familiar with the following. “Ever since I started on golf, I have been spending five hours daily on the course. I arrive one hour ahead of a tournament and warm up. I have upgraded my driver and irons. I signed up at a gym to improve my glutes, obliques, quads, adductors, torso, etc. I have taken lessons from three coaches. Or was it four? Whatever, a lot of money well spent. Once home, I spend hours watching YouTube videos on improving my stroke, go through the drill. It has been a great dozen years or so. I will bring down my handicap in the next decade.“ Such is a golfer’s life.