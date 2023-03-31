Punjab, Kolkata keen to begin on a positive note

MOHALI: Despite being troubled by injuries and unavailability of a few foreign players, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to put their best foot forward when they open their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium here on Saturday.

Aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow’s absence from the 16th season could affect the chances of the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab, which will miss Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada in its tournament opener.

While all-rounder Livingstone is yet to receive fitness clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), frontline pacer Rabada is on national duty with the South Africa team.

As a result, Kings will be left with just five overseas options – Sam Curran, Matt Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza and Nathan Ellis – to choose from. Short, the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the recent Big Bash League and Bairstow’s injury replacement, could open the batting alongside the ever-consistent Dhawan.

In the absence of Livingstone, domestic recruits Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan will have huge roles to play in the middle-order. Many eyes will be on Curran, who was purchased for a record fee at the auction and will return to where he began his IPL journey. Ellis could partner left-armer Arshdeep Singh in the pace-bowling unit while leggie Rahul Chahar will be the lead spinner in the eleven.

Kolkata will be led by Nitish Rana in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

For the clash against Kings, two-time champion Knight Riders will be without the services of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opening batter Litton Das as the Bangladesh players are currently donning the national colours.

While New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson is with the squad, he is a doubtful starter for the team’s first match after injuring his right hamstring last week. So, KKR could once again rely heavily on all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to turn the match in its favour.

While Punjab Kings will miss the services of Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, Kolkata Knight Riders will be without Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das

Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran will return to where he began his IPL journey