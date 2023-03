IPL 2023: CSK set 178-run target for GT; Gaikwad scores 92

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings scored 178 for 7 against Gujarat Titans in the first IPL match of this season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 runs for 50 balls.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph