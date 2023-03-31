Dhinesh, Karthick impress with ball

CHENNAI: A Dhinesh Nilavan (5/13 and 50 not out) delivered a superb all-round performance as LMCC defeated Siga College of Management and Computer Science in the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League Third Division match. I Karthick (5/6) scalped a five-wicket haul to help Sachin Brothers CC get the better of TVS CC.

BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: Sachin Brothers CC 146/7 in 25 overs (S Balraj 36, S Balu 27, T Mano Pandiyan 3/26) bt TVS CC 86 in 18.5 overs (I Karthick 5/6); Siga College of Management and Computer Science 83 in 19.4 overs (T Kuthbudeen 31, A Dhinesh Nilavan 5/13) lost to LMCC 64/4 in 13.5 overs (A Dhinesh Nilavan 50*) (match was interrupted by rain and LMCC won on better run-rate); Surya Polytechnic College 118/8 in 25 overs (S Rajkumar 4/18) lost to Newstar CC 119/5 in 11.3 overs (R Rajeshkumar 39*)