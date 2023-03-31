Sports

Dhinesh, Karthick impress with ball

I Karthick (5/6) scalped a five-wicket haul to help Sachin Brothers CC get the better of TVS CC.
Dhinesh Nilavan; Karthick
Dhinesh Nilavan; Karthick
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A Dhinesh Nilavan (5/13 and 50 not out) delivered a superb all-round performance as LMCC defeated Siga College of Management and Computer Science in the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League Third Division match. I Karthick (5/6) scalped a five-wicket haul to help Sachin Brothers CC get the better of TVS CC.

BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: Sachin Brothers CC 146/7 in 25 overs (S Balraj 36, S Balu 27, T Mano Pandiyan 3/26) bt TVS CC 86 in 18.5 overs (I Karthick 5/6); Siga College of Management and Computer Science 83 in 19.4 overs (T Kuthbudeen 31, A Dhinesh Nilavan 5/13) lost to LMCC 64/4 in 13.5 overs (A Dhinesh Nilavan 50*) (match was interrupted by rain and LMCC won on better run-rate); Surya Polytechnic College 118/8 in 25 overs (S Rajkumar 4/18) lost to Newstar CC 119/5 in 11.3 overs (R Rajeshkumar 39*)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Siga College of Management
Dhinesh, Karthick
Dhinesh Nilavan
TNCA-Villupuram DCA League

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in