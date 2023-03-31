Carlos Alcaraz outclasses Taylor Fritz to set SFs clash against Jannik

MIAMI: Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday produced a high-level performance in the quarterfinals to defeat America's Taylor Fritz and move into the semifinals of the ongoing Miami Open.

The World No. 1 kept the Fritz at arm's length in an efficient 6-4, 6-2 victory to continue his quest for the Sunshine Double -- a rare title sweep across Indian Wells and Miami. In the semifinals, Alcaraz will take on Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz caused damage early in each set, seizing the initiative with an immediate break of serve. After the opening game, Fritz was undoubtedly the superior player and had recovered effectively from his early deficit, but Alcaraz successfully saved two break points by half-volleying both of them to maintain his advantage.

In the second set, Alcaraz once again struck first despite both players being keen to strike. He finished the set stronger this time, winning the final three games to seal the victory in an hour and 18 minutes. Both players had 20 victories at the finish line, but Alcaraz had 13 unforced errors compared to Fritz's 28 errors.

The Spaniard converted on each of his five break opportunities, winning three of his five break points. With the victory, his 10th in a row, Alcaraz improved to 18-1 overall in 2023. He is now two wins from becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to claim the trophies at Indian Wells and Miami in succession. For Fritz, the defeat puts him in jeopardy of falling out of the Top 10 one month after he reached a career-high ATP Ranking of No. 5.

"A little bit of nerves at the beginning of the match. It was new for me, playing against him. I knew that I had to play my game, the way that I was playing the previous matches, a high level for me. Of course I'm very happy with the way I started the match, with no mistakes and with a lot of power. It was a key for me to break his serve at the beginning and then [play] my game," ATP.com quoted Alcaraz as saying.

"I've played against him in the final rounds of tournaments. That means he is playing a great level. Of course I am sure that we are going to play for big things in the future. I can't wait to see our [improvement]," said Alcaraz.