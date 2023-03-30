IPL's top batting performances: Gayle's 175 still the best

Hail Gayle:

Chris Gayle 175 not out (66 balls, 4x13, 6x17). Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors. April 23, 2013. Venue: Bengaluru. Batting points 245.

There will be freakish incidents in T20 cricket, but very few or perhaps none will match this. The Universe Boss was in a different zone at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against a not-so-illustrious attack and went on to shatter a few records. This remains the highest individual score in T20s, his hundred off 30 balls is the fastest in this format and RCB's 263/5 the highest total in the IPL. In fact, the 17 sixes Gayle hit is second only to his own T20 record of 18 set in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2017. But numbers are only a by-product of the blitzkrieg.

On his day, the West Indies opener was the most devastating blaster of the cricket ball and the IPL witnessed many instances of him cutting loose. Possibly the most effective while playing for RCB, Gayle specialised in hitting from the word go with fearsome power. There was nothing like taking a bit of time to settle down and then going after the bowlers. He would smash, smash and smash from the beginning and some of the sixes he hit during this innings were monstrous.

The stands were not a safe place to be in for spectators, as they ran the risk of being struck by the ball coming out of Gayle's bat. He played 11 overs and made 175 runs in this game, which means 88 runs were contributed by the others off nine overs.

The next highest score was Tillakaratne Dilshan's 33. AB de Villiers chipped in with 31 off eight balls and his strike rate of 387.50 was better than Gayle's 266.15. But the enormity and ferocity of the Gayle storm put it on a different level altogether. Such mayhem in human form was not witnessed before and after this summer day in Bengaluru.