Captain CC’s Mathivanan bags five-wicket haul

First Division: Captain CC 179/9 in 25 overs (M Arunachalam 91, M Boopathy 4/25) tied with Ammu CC 179/9 in 25 overs (S Sivaraj 74, V Anbu 29, P Mathivanan 5/28).
CHENNAI: P Mathivanan (5/28) bagged a five-wicket haul as his team Captain CC played out a tie with Ammu CC in the TNCA Villupuram DCA League First Division match.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Captain CC 179/9 in 25 overs (M Arunachalam 91, M Boopathy 4/25) tied with Ammu CC 179/9 in 25 overs (S Sivaraj 74, V Anbu 29, P Mathivanan 5/28). Second Division: Karna CC 144/5 in 25 overs (G Govindraj 59, P Kumaresan 28) bt Mundiyampakkam CC 118 in 23 overs (S Joseph 36, J Rajasekaran 3/11, S Kaviarasan 3/19); SGCC 127/9 in 25 overs (MK Stalin 31, M Hari Prasanth 32*, R Vetrivel Mani 4/27, D Deepan Raj 3/22) bt Mailam Engineering College 126/9 in 25 overs (M Harish 45)

