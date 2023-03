HYDERABAD: Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in its Indian Premier League 2023 opener as designated skipper Aiden Markram is on national duty with South Africa. Hyderabad will play its opening match against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday. Markram is in South Africa for the twomatch ODI series against the Netherlands and will arrive in India only on April 3. The South Africa-Netherlands matches will be played on March 31 and April 2. The series is vital for South Africa’s direct qualification to the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be hosted in India later this year. The 33-year-old Bhuvneshwar has been with Sunrisers since its inception in 2013 and has led the team in the past – in six matches in 2019 and once in 2022. SRH’s second match is against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7, by when Markram will join the Sunrisers camp.

Vice-captaincy is a reward for my hard work: DC’s Axar

Axar Patel is excited about his new role as Delhi Capitals vice-captain, terming the responsibility entrusted on him as a reward for all the hard work he has put in for the franchise over past few seasons. “In my opinion, if you have gotten this role, it means you are growing as a senior player. It is like getting a reward for all that you have done for the team. I am excited about this role,” all-rounder Axar, who will be deputy to Australian David Warner, said in a video that was posted on Thursday. “It is a different feeling altogether when you join the DC camp. It has been three-four years with the franchise now and it feels like home,” added Axar. Talking about the squad, Axar said: “Our team is mostly the same, we have the same players from the last 3-4 years. We know our players well and that will be an important point.”