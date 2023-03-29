St. Bede’s School emerges victorious

CHENNAI: St. Bede’s AI Hr Sec School emerged victorious in the St. Bede’s Under-12 invitation cricket tournament by defeating PSBB Millennium School by 29 runs in the final.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: St. Bede’s AI Hr Sec School 124/4 in 25 overs (Sam Jeeva 42, Royal Gangawani 57) bt PSBB Millennium School 95/9 in 25 overs (S Anish 28, S Anirudh 3/3). Semi-finals: St. Bede’s AI Hr Sec School 147/4 in 25 overs (Sam Jeeva 33, SN Nithilan 60, Royal Gangawani 29) bt Vidya Mandir (Mylapore) 111/8 in 25 overs (P Ashwath Narayanan 46); Ramachandra Public School 129/7 in 25 overs (Varun Karthik 33) lost to PSBB Millennium School 130/6 in 21.1 overs (S Anish 37, Prathish 31, Rithik Siva 3/14). AWARDS: Player of the final – Royal Gangawani (St. Bede’s); Best batter – S Anish (PSBB Millennium); Best bowler – Rithik Siva (Ramachandra Public)