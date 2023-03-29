Motor racing: Formula One statistics for the Australian Grand Prix

AUSTRALIA

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri is the only Australian in Sunday’s race.

No Australian driver has ever won a home grand prix.

There have been 14 Australian F1 drivers since 1950 and two world champions -- Jack Brabham and Alan Jones.

This year’s race will be the 26th to be held at Albert Park, and 37th Australian Grand Prix. It was held in Adelaide, as the final race of the year, between 1985 and 1995.

Four current drivers have won before in Melbourne: Fernando Alonso (2006), Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2015), Valtteri Bottas (2019) and Leclerc (2022).

Ferrari great Michael Schumacher won a record four times in Australia.

Hamilton has been on pole in Melbourne a record eight times (2008, 2012, 2014-2019).

McLaren have won a record 11 times in Australia, with Ferrari on 10.

The lowest starter to win was Britain’s Eddie Irvine from 11th in 1999 for Ferrari. Sixteen of the 25 races in Melbourne have been won from the front row.

Leclerc last year achieved his first ever 'grand slam' in Melbourne - pole, leading every lap, win, fastest lap.