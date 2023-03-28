T10 league enters Indian shores

MUMBAI: As with the launch of any big-ticket league, the Indian Masters T10 arrived with all the razzmatazz and expectations in tow at a swanky hotel here on Monday.

With the latest edition of the Indian Premier League just a couple of days away, India and the rest of the cricketing world will have something more of fast-paced and riveting action to look forward to barely two weeks after its conclusion. The T10 league, which came into existence in 2017, has been an unqualified success, capturing the hearts and minds of enthusiasts across the globe. The two-week long tournament is set to commence on Indian soil for the first time on June 14, with the final on June 28.

The inaugural edition will boast of players with formidable reputation lighting up the field with their dazzling skillsets. Players such as Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha and Mohammed Kaif are set to be part of the tournament.

A plethora of foreign players such as Brett Lee, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle and Jacques Kallis will also lend their star power to the competition. A total of six teams consisting of retired cricketers with a squad of 15 players each will clash against each other.

During the press-conference, Shaji-Ul-Mulk, chairman, T10 Sports Management, said, “We are thrilled to bring to India the T10 brand of cricket engaging the legendary masters of the game. The fast-paced nature of the 10 overs per innings format coupled with the skill of the masters is bound to improve fan engagement and provide non-stop entertainment.”

Former India players Kaif and Uthappa graced the occasion and shared their valuable insights. “I have commentated on the Abu Dhabi T10, and always wanted to play in it because it is such an exciting format. Finally, I have got the chance and I cannot wait to step out on the pitch for it. Since it is such a fast-paced format, it becomes a game of skill and power, not fitness which is especially suited to former cricketers like us. The approach of each player is also to go all-guns blazing from the first ball itself, so expect a lot of sixes, wickets and stunning catches,” said Kaif.

Uthappa echoed Kaif’s views and added, “To be a part of this Indian Masters T10 League is actually a pleasure and the fact that I get to play with a lot of my former teammates and go back into that mindset of competing together would be absolutely the best. I am very excited as well for the Indian Masters T10 and honestly cannot wait.”

Rajeev Khanna, the chief operating officer of T10 Sports Management, said, “This is the fastest format of cricket. The games are only 90 minutes long. There is no other game in the Olympics except golf which lasts more than 90 minutes. So that’s the reason this format is the best for the Olympics in the future. It is also helping associate nations build their grass-roots in terms of cricket.”

