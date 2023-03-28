Kazakh chess player praises Chennai Olympiad, flays Delhi organisers

CHENNAI: Kazakhstan chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik took apart the organisers of Grand Prix tournament in New Delhi. After pulling out of the tournament, she said she was shocked Delhi couldn't organise an event properly.

Sharing the story of her agonising wait at the airport she said she arrived at 1.30 am and the person who was supposed to wait for her didn't come to receive her and didn't respond to her messages for an hour and half.

The Kazakh no. 1 added that the hotel's condition and location too was not any better. She was also concerned about Delhi's air pollution.

Recalling Chess Olympiad in Chennai last year, Zhansaya said it was a great event in the city and she has very nice memories of the tournament. She said women chess players deserve better condition and pulled out of the tournament due to the lack of it.

Not just her, Germany's Grand Master Elisabeth Paehtz too had pulled out of the tournament citing "private reasons."