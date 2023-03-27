Dhananjaya achieves hole-in-one in 4th hole

CHENNAI: Dhananjaya Das achieved a hole-in-one in the 4th hole during the 125th Year Commemoration Cup that was hosted at the Madras Gymkhana Club Golf Annexe on Monday. Darshan Veeraraghavan, with 72 Gross, came up trumps in the Open Category.

RESULTS: Open Category: Winner – Darshan Veeraraghavan (72 Gross); Runner-up – Dhananjaya Das (78 Gross). Gold Category: Winner – Jayavelan Thangappan (69 Nett); Runner-up – Sandip Chakraborthy (70 Nett). Silver Category: Winner – Venkatachalam D (65 Nett); Runner-up – Pramod Modgil (67 Nett). Bronze Category: Winner – Visrut Suresh (63 Nett). Senior Category: Winner – Balachandar S (68 Nett). Hole-in-One: Dhananjaya Das achieved a hole-in-one in the 4th hole