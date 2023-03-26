Unexpected rain and a mad March towards season’s end

The players only needed to tweak their game a bit and apply course correction. A shortfall of a few yards – say about 10 or 15 – necessitated pulling out the longer irons, for some.

Quite a few good players said that it took them a hole or two to get on top of the greens!

The Natchimuthu Trophy, played both morning and evening to accommodate as many players as possible, retained its popularity among the golfers.

Siddarth Lulla won in the Gold division with 40 points, with S Venkatesh coming a close second with 38 points.

The first two slots in the Silver division went to Iqbal Sait and R Mukund while R Dhamodaran and Prabhat Kamal Gupta took the honours in the Bronze category.

There was heartburn too – KS Balasubramanian had a great run, with eight pars, but a couple of bogey holes pushed him further down the leaderboard.