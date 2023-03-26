CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be determined to rediscover their glorious past while Gujarat Titans will do everything in its power to defend the coveted title when the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League begins on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Four-time champion Chennai and five-time title-winner Mumbai, two of the most successful franchises in the League’s history, had finished ninth and 10th respectively last year.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK and Rohit Sharma’s MI will welcome the return of the home-and-away format as the teams had enjoyed enviable success at their home grounds – the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai – in the past.

Since Chepauk is expected to assist the slow bowlers, the spin department, led by left-armer Ravindra Jadeja, will be tasked with performing the bulk of the duty.

The bowling unit will be boosted by the comeback of new-ball specialist Deepak Chahar, who had missed the previous edition due to an injury.

Premier English all-rounder Ben Stokes will lend a new dimension to the CSK team that is not short on experience.

Mumbai too has a lot of firepower in its squad and will be keen to make its first play-off appearance in three years.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, the side’s marquee acquisition at the recent auction, would hope to be the point of positive difference.

While MI will be delighted with the availability of England speedster Jofra Archer – he was picked at the IPL 2022 auction but could not play because of an injury – it will miss a match-winner in Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah, struggling with injuries recently, underwent a back surgery and is unlikely to be rushed back, keeping the home 50-over World Cup later this year in mind.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat, which surprised many by going all the way in its debut season, will have its task cut out during its title defence.

GT could rue the decision to let go of New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who was a vital cog in its wheel last year and later joined Kolkata Knight Riders in an off-season trade.

But, Titans can rely on the ever-cool Kane Williamson, with the versatile batter likely to feature in the eleven consistently.

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new teams in the IPL bandwagon along with Gujarat, has retained its core while spending big on West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran at the auction.

Kolkata will be without its regular captain Shreyas Iyer for at least the first half of the season as the middle-order batter is nursing a back injury.

Two-time champion KKR’s fortunes could once again depend heavily on the form of Andre Russell, who was not in the best of touch last year.

After making the play-offs for three consecutive years, Royal Challengers Bangalore, still chasing its maiden IPL crown, will be eager to go a few steps further.

Punjab Kings will be hungry to end the barren run – it last advanced to the final-four in 2014, when it eventually finished runner-up. But, Punjab, now led by Shikhar Dhawan, has been dealt a blow even before the start of the tournament as Jonny Bairstow, one of its frontline batters, failed to receive an

NOC from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Regular skipper and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will be a major absentee from the Delhi Capitals set-up that has announced David Warner as its new captain.

Having fallen at the final hurdle in the previous season, inaugural winner Rajasthan Royals will aim to add a second IPL trophy to its cabinet.

With a new-look batting line-up and a potent bowling attack, Sunrisers Hyderabad cannot be taken lightly.