Sujith, Anirudh shine with the ball

CHENNAI: Leg-spinner M Sujith Kumar (5/5) came up with a sensational performance as SRIHER crushed Nazareth College by 134 runs in the quarter-finals of the Thiruvallur DCA-MAGNA inter-collegiate T20 knockout tournament.

S Anirudh (3/14) bagged a three-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, to help DRBCCC Hindu College defeat Agarsen College by 54 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Quarter-finals: Mar Gregorios 145/4 in 20 overs (A Mohammad Zabiullah Faisal 25, A Athique Ur Rahman 61, KD Dinesh Antony 34) bt TJS Engineering 69 in 11.3 overs (V David 3/18, N Karthikeyan 3/16); Vel Tech HighTech 87/9 in 20 overs lost to LNG Ponneri 88/7 in 16 overs; SRIHER 194/4 in 20 overs (Harith Raghuram 60*, M Mani Bharathi 29) bt Nazareth 60 in 16.4 overs (M Sujith Kumar 5/5, M Mani Bharathi 3/3); DRBCCC Hindu 137/7 in 20 overs (Karthik 25, D Vijay Abhishek 29) bt Agarsen 83 in 18.4 overs (S Anirudh 3/14, D Vijay Abhishek 3/12)