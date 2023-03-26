Kolkata Knight Riders unveil new jersey for IPL 2023

KOLKATA: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) revealed their jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The official Twitter handle of the franchise took to social media to reveal the new jersey.

The jersey reveal features the franchise's star all-rounder Andre Russell along with young Indian stars like Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer. The team has not strayed away from its usual purple and gold colours. "Making a statement yet again, in Purple & Gold! #AmiKKR #KKR #IPL2023," tweeted KKR.