Govindaraj, Manimaran star in Karna CC’s win

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: Ny Yg. Ind. CC 122 in 23.5 overs (S Keerthivasan 48, J Rajendra Prasad 3/26, K Akash 3/8) lost to Mailam Engineering College 123/8 in 21.3 overs; Mundiyampakkam CC 166/7 in 25 overs (V Ajith Kumar 46, S Kathirvel 35, G Praveen Kumar 28, R Vimalchandar 3/28) bt SRTCA 143 in 24.2 overs (K Balaji 36*); Karna CC 179/8 in 25 overs (G Govindaraj 40, T Kumaran 29, D Manimaran 25) bt SG CC 97 in 17.2 overs (D Sasikaran 28*, D Manimaran 3/26, G Govindaraj 3/20). Third Division: Sachin Brothers CC 177/9 in 25 overs (M Arunmozhidevan 46, S Balraj 30, S Velmurugan 3/28) bt Village Star CC 143 in 23 overs (RS Bharathwaj 35*, D Parthiban 31)