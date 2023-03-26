Govindaraj, Manimaran star in Karna CC’s win

Sports

Karna CC defeated SG CC by 82 runs in the TNCA Villupuram DCA League Second Division match.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: G Govindaraj (40 and 3/20) and D Manimaran (25 and 3/26) delivered all-round performances as Karna CC defeated SG CC by 82 runs in the TNCA Villupuram DCA League Second Division match that was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: Ny Yg. Ind. CC 122 in 23.5 overs (S Keerthivasan 48, J Rajendra Prasad 3/26, K Akash 3/8) lost to Mailam Engineering College 123/8 in 21.3 overs; Mundiyampakkam CC 166/7 in 25 overs (V Ajith Kumar 46, S Kathirvel 35, G Praveen Kumar 28, R Vimalchandar 3/28) bt SRTCA 143 in 24.2 overs (K Balaji 36*); Karna CC 179/8 in 25 overs (G Govindaraj 40, T Kumaran 29, D Manimaran 25) bt SG CC 97 in 17.2 overs (D Sasikaran 28*, D Manimaran 3/26, G Govindaraj 3/20). Third Division: Sachin Brothers CC 177/9 in 25 overs (M Arunmozhidevan 46, S Balraj 30, S Velmurugan 3/28) bt Village Star CC 143 in 23 overs (RS Bharathwaj 35*, D Parthiban 31)

