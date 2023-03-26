WPL: MI, DC set to lock horns in star-studded summit clash

MUMBAI: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s form is a huge concern as Mumbai Indians look to cap its superb Women’s Premier League season (WPL) by defeating Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament here on Sunday.

After three half centuries earlier on in the tournament, form has deserted the India skipper, and, had it not been for Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 72 in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz on Fri- day, the script of the tournament could have been different.

With Harmanpreet managing just 14 runs in the Eliminator, things could have gone downhill for the Mumbai franchise, but luckily Nat Sciver made the most of the dropped catch to make a mockery of the Warriorz bowling.

Australian stalwart Meg Lanning though could exploit Harmanpreet’s poor run with the bat to go all out even though Delhi Capitals will be playing in front of a partisan crowd at the Brabourne Stadium.

Delhi Capitals, after starting sedately, gradually moved up the points table and finally managed to displace Mumbai Indians at the top, thanks mainly to the performance of Lanning -- the leader of the batting charts -- and allrounder Marizanne Kapp.

Still, it would be futile to pick the favourite as both teams have been rutless, clinical, dominant -- and unsuccessful -- at various stages in the tournament.

Delhi and Mumbai have recorded heavy wins against each other in the group stage and finished with identical 12 points, with only the net run rate separating them at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians stamped its authority first by thrashing Delhi Capitals by nine wickets, but the latter returned the favour, scoring an identical win.

Going by its record at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Indians has the upper hand, having won all three games so far, while Delhi has two wins and a loss at the venue.

With Harmanpreet’s form a concern, Nat Sciver could step up and play another of her mesmerising knocks, which saw her clobber UP Warriorz bowlers all around the park in the Eliminator on Friday.

With the third-highest number of runs (272), two half centuries, an enviable average of 54.40 and 10 wickets in nine games, Nat Sciver is one of the best all-rounders on show here.

The England cricketer has, time and again, given commanding performances, and it will be hard for Delhi Capitals to stop the devastating batter in the summit clash.

Nat Sciver has been the most destructive with the bat in the last five overs in WPL, something that the UP Warriorz found out on Friday night when she helped MI add 66 runs in the final five overs.

Another Mumbai Indians allrounder Hayley Matthews (258 runs, 13 wickets in nine matches) has blown hot and cold of late but remains a vital cog in the team’s line-up, while Yastika Bhatia will look to take a fearless approach with the bat again.