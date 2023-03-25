Rudrankksh wins bronze in shooting World Cup

BHOPAL: Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil won bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle, his second of the tournament, even as China extended its golden run at the ISSF World Cup by winning both gold medals on offer for the second consecutive day here.

China maintained its top position on the medal tally at the end of competition day three with five gold, one silver and two bronze in its kitty.

India lay second with three bronze medals to go with a gold and silver each. Playing back-to-back matches can never be easy, especially in a home World Cup, but the champion shooter that he is, Rudrankksh delivered yet again, clinching bronze from what at one point seemed a lost cause.