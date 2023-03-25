Indian boxer Ashish Kulheria eyes glory at Hangzhou Asian Games

NEW DELHI: Indian pugilist Ashish Kulheria has his eyes set on bringing glory to India in Boxing at the 2023 Asian Games in China. The Games were originally scheduled to take place between September 10-25 last year but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games will now be held from September 23 to October 8 this year.

Kulheria, a national boxing champion and a multiple-time international medallist is currently focusing on his diet, nutrition, training and workout to be in the best possible shape going into this prestigious continental tournament.

One of the most decorated boxers that the country has ever produced, Kulheria has made a mark both on the national and international stage.

Born in Haryana to Sukhbir Singh and Santosh Devi, Kulheria has been energetic and athletic from a very young age. He has always received support from his family when it comes to pursuing sports as a career and he has made them proud. Kulheria now aims to take his success to the next level and make the whole country proud of him.

Kulheria has a long list of achievements and honours that he has been able to earn through sheer hard work and determination.

He is a five-time Gold medallist at the national level including top tournaments such as the 1st Elite National Boxing Championship (2016) and All India Inter University Boxing Championship in 2015 and 2017.

At the international level, Kulheria has won gold medals for India in the 18th Asian Games Invitational Tournament in Indonesia (2018) and the India Open International Tournament in Assam (2019) besides winning multiple Silver and Bronze medals for the country at the International level.

Kulheria is confident and motivated to do well at the prestigious Asian Games.

Speaking on his plans ahead, he said: "I believe that whoever puts on the Indian uniform, it's their primary responsibility to make the country proud. When you put the India colours on, you don't need any added motivation to do well. Every time I put on that jersey, I always make sure that I give it my best shot on the mat. There is no greater pride than representing your nation. I'll put all my efforts to make my country proud in China."

Kulheria preparations are going on very well. He is in ideal shape to bring laurels to the nation. With only a few months remaining before the Asian Games, Kulheria will be hoping to stay injury free and work hard for his ultimate.