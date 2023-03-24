Ramesh stars in TJS Engg College’s 3-wicket win

BRIEF SCORES: First round: SKR Engineering 53 in 15.3 overs (G Yuvaraj 3/8, K Suriya Kumar 3/11) lost to JHA Agarsen 54/2 in 10.2 overs (Mohammed Anees 29); Sindhi 72 in 13.4 overs (M Ramesh Kumar 5/13) lost to TJS Engineering 75/7 in 14 overs (R Janakiraman 37*, A Praveen 4/16); Jaya Engineering 102/9 in 20 overs lost to Veltech Hi-tech 103/7 in 19.3 overs (S Joe Packia Raja 25, H Hemanth Kumar 3/11); Veltech Multitech 71/7 in 20 overs (N Ram Balram 30, S Rishi Silora 4/9) lost to SRIHER 72/2 in 9.2 overs (Nihal Chinnadurai 25, Harith Raghuram 25*); Gojan SBT 71 in 15.5 overs (C Devendiran 4/8) lost to Nazareth 72/1 in 9.5 overs (Joel 38*); Annai Violet 67 in 16.5 overs lost to L&G Ponneri 68/2 in 7.1 overs