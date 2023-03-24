‘Must have won by bigger scoreline’

“I cannot say anything to my players as they did everything we agreed upon. Goalkeeper Amrinder [Singh] was excellent and Sunil was unfortunate not to score. He was hungry and could have had a hat-trick,” added the Croatian.

Hailing Chhetri’s “hunger and determination”, Stimac said: “Sunil was the first player to make it to the camp after the Indian Super League (ISL) final. He can play continuously for three days.”