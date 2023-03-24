‘Must have won by bigger scoreline’
IMPHAL: India men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac said that the scoreline – 1-0 – in the tri-nation tournament’s opening match against Myanmar on Wednesday should have been bigger, given the host’s utter dominance throughout the contest.
Decisions on two moves involving captain and forward Sunil Chhetri – a foul on him in the box was not spotted and a goal was incorrectly disallowed for offside – went against the home team. “For me, the result is 3-0, not 1-0,” said Stimac.
“I cannot say anything to my players as they did everything we agreed upon. Goalkeeper Amrinder [Singh] was excellent and Sunil was unfortunate not to score. He was hungry and could have had a hat-trick,” added the Croatian.
Hailing Chhetri’s “hunger and determination”, Stimac said: “Sunil was the first player to make it to the camp after the Indian Super League (ISL) final. He can play continuously for three days.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android