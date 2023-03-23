Indoor Golf Centre opens in Chennai

CHENNAI: Golfer’s Edge Chennai (GEC) is a new indoor golf centre in the heart of the city, and it opened its doors to the public on March 20.

The centre features an ultra-realistic HD virtual simulator and an exclusive 170 sq.ft. putting turf.

While GEC caters to the golfing enthusiasts in the city with a fully air-conditioned indoor facility that will enable visitors to play golf all-year-round, it also aspires to make learning golf affordable, accessible and entertaining to new players. GEC has customised coaching sessions, memberships, and special programs for adults and children.

The GEC virtual golf simulator features practice modes to replicate a real golf driving range experience, and offers over 150,000 golf courses from around

the world including the world-famous Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland (The Home of Golf), Pebble Beach Golf Links and Augusta National (home of The Masters Tournament) to play in.

With a high-speed tracking camera and live analysis of every swing, chip and putt, the simulator offers a very real golfing experience to learn and improve your game.

Other than regular golf, the simulator also offers numerous fun games such Footie Golf, Golf Bowling, Gallery Golf and Golf Darts, to name a few, to make the experience extra fun and competitive.

The exclusive putting turf is ideal for anyone to practice their putting skills and learn the finer aspects of the short game.