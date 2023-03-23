Indian women held by Jordan

AMMAN, JORDAN: The Indian senior women’s team drew goalless against host Jordan in the second of the two friendly matches at the Petra Stadium in Amman on Tuesday.

In the first match on Sunday, India suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat. These matches are being held as part of India’s preparations for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1 in the Kyrgyz Republic next month.

It was obvious that India Head Coach Thomas Dennerby was looking to try out all his players, keeping the Kyrgyz Republic campaign in mind.

On Tuesday, his starting eleven comprised only five players who started in the previous outing. Even Ashalata Devi did not figure in his scheme of things, though he made fivechanges during the course of the play.