WPL: Amelia Kerr powers MI to 4-wicket win over RCB

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians on Tuesday earned a four-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League, riding on Amelia Kerr’s all-round heroics.

Chasing a modest 126 to win at the DY Patil Stadium here, Mumbai stuttered post a fiery start and failed to knock off the target in 11.3 overs – a condition that would have helped it improve its net run rate over table-topper Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai eventually finished at 129 for six in 16.3 overs while RCB signed off from the competition with its sixth loss in eight league matches.

All-rounder Kerr was at the top of her game with figures of 4-0-22-3 and an unbeaten 31 from 27 balls (4 fours) to take the Mumbai team over the line.

Kerr added 47 runs for the fifth wicket with Pooja Vastrakar (19) to revive Mumbai, which was rocked twice in quick succession.

Asha Shobana halted Nat Sciver-Brunt’s charge by dismissing her for 13, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur (2) fell for her first single-dig-it score in the competition.

Off-spinner Kanika Ahuja (2/5) bagged two wickets in one over to finish as the pick among the bowlers for Bangalore.

At the start, the opening pair of Hayley Matthews (24 from 17 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and Yastika Bhatia (30 off 26 balls, 6 fours) laid the foundation with a 53-run stand off six overs.

Earlier, Kerr snapped three wickets as Mumbai produced a disciplined effort to restrict RCB to 125 for nine.

Kerr (3/22) validated Harmanpreet’s decision to bowl first, taking full advantage of a spin-friendly track, while Matthews (4-0-18-0) and Saika Ishaque (1/31) were also on the money.

BRIEF SCORES: RCB 125/9 in 20 overs (A Kerr 3/22) lost to Mumbai Indians 129/6 in 16.3 overs (A Kerr 31*)