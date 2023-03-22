Star war in series-deciding third ODI

CHENNAI: The first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a full house since 2013. Thefirst international game at the venue since 2021.

The first match at Chepauk post the inauguration of the newly constructed swanky pavilion. The game that will mark the beginning of a white-ball cricket carnival in Chennai.

A bout between the top-two ODI teams (according to the ICC rankings) – India and Australia.

The match which will decide the outcome of the three-game series, with the sides currently locked at 1-1.

The third and final ODI that will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram on Wednesday needs no more introduction.

The game holding immense significance, its tickets – both online and offline – were sold like hot cakes. The lucky ones, who won various battles to purchase the in-demand passes, will witness a ‘Star War’ featuring India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli,

Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc among others. Rohit and Co. came a cropper in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam, so the home team will be determined to sign off on a high before its players disperse to join their respective franchises for the forthcoming Indian Premier League 2023.

If India is to achieve the objective and secure the trophy, it will have to raise its level in all departments.