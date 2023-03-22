Prithvi Raj, K Mathan star in Apollo win

CHENNAI: Apollo Tyres batter A Prithvi Raj’s unbeaten 148 paved the way for a thumping 143-run win over India Japan Lighting in the quarter-finals of the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Batting first, Apollo Tyres scored 250 for six in 30 overs with Prithvi Raj’s innings comprising 15 fours and five sixes and coming off just 92 balls.

In reply, India Japan Lighting was bundled out for 107 with medium pacer K Mathan taking five for 32.

Medium pacer S Dinesh Kumar (6/41) picked up a six-wicket haul to help Samsung India get the better of Air Force Station (Avadi) by 15 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Quarter-finals: Michelin Tyres 76 in 20.2 overs (D Saravanan 25, G Praveen Kumar 4/13, V Veera Ragavan 3/9) lost to Lucas TVS 78/3 in 14.4 overs (M Ramesh 27*); Apollo Tyres 250/6 in 30 overs (A Prithvi Raj 148*, S Sreeram 38, David Prasanna Raj 5/53) bt India Japan Lighting 107 in 25.3 overs (K Babu 42, V Nithyanandan 27, K Mathan 5/32); Samsung India 191/8 in 30 overs (N Venkatesh 86* , A Dinesh Kumar 27, Nitesh Kumar 4/58) bt Air Force Station (Avadi) 176 in 30 overs (Brijmohan Singh 58 , Adarsh Rai 52, S Dinesh Kumar 6/41, Aravind Raj 3/51); Ashok Leyland Ennore 168 in 28 overs (BM Balu Rajkumar 56, M Ravi Teja 5/15, D Alexander David Raj 3/52) lost to Wheels India 133/6 in 18.1 overs (K Padmanaban 41, J Sathish 26, D Krishna Kumar 5/26)