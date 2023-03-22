Delhi Capitals books berth in WPL final

MUMBAI: Alice Capsey produced a fabulous all-round display, snaring three wickets and smashing a 31-ball 34 as Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by five wickets to directly qualify for t he final of the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday.

Chasing a 139-run target, built around Tahlia McGrath’s 32-ball unbeaten 58, DC romped home scoring 142 for five in 17.5 overs to finish at the top of the table, toppling Mumbai Indians on the basis of better net run rate.

With Delhi grabbing a direct spot in the final, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, placed second and third respectively, will now face off in the eliminator.

“Just wanted the team to win and help the unit. I don’t think we were at our best. We were sloppy on the field. It was a reasonable wicket. We got off to a flier and helped us when it started to turn,” DC skipper Meg Lanning said.

“It seemed it came nicely with the new ball. They bowled a fair bit of spin towards the back end. We got some depth in batting. We have one big game to go. Hopefully, we will nail that.” MI had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets earlier in the day, leaving DC with the task of not only winning against UPW but also maintaining a better run-rate to directlybook its final spot.

BRIEF SCORES: UP Warriorz Women 138/6 in 20 overs (T McGrath 58*, A Capsey 3/26) lost to Delhi Capitals 142/5 in 17.5 overs (M Lanning 39)