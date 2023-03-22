Core group using series as rehearsal for WC: Ellis

“I mean, it is obviously a great opportunity for us as a squad to play one-day cricket in the place (India) where we will be playing the World Cup at the end of the year. It will be silly not to take out as much as we can… try and sort of emulate the set-up or squad that we are going to have for the World Cup,” Ellis, who replaced the injured Jhye Richardson in the Australia squad, told reporters here on Tuesday.