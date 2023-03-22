Core group using series as rehearsal for WC: Ellis
CHENNAI: Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis said that the team’s core group has been using the ongoing India series as rehearsal for the ODI World Cup, which will be hosted in the country in October-November.
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, venues for the first and third ODI respectively of the India-Australia series, are likely to host World Cup matches as they are considered traditional centres for ICC tournaments.
“I mean, it is obviously a great opportunity for us as a squad to play one-day cricket in the place (India) where we will be playing the World Cup at the end of the year. It will be silly not to take out as much as we can… try and sort of emulate the set-up or squad that we are going to have for the World Cup,” Ellis, who replaced the injured Jhye Richardson in the Australia squad, told reporters here on Tuesday.
“For me, I was not part of this squad initially. I was a late call-up (called up late), I am just stoked to be here. I imagine that the guys who were named in the initial squad are taking it as dress rehearsal,” added the 28-year-old Ellis.
‘Relishing every opportunity’
His ODI career just five matches old, Ellis is relishing every opportunity at the top level. Skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Jhye Richardson are currently ahead of him in the pecking order.
“I sort of have to pinch myself sometimes when I am wearing the Australian colours. It is obviously a dream come true. Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Josh and Pat… all the guys in the squad, it is helping my game. It is helping me as a cricketer and as a person,” said Ellis, whose cause has been helped by the absence of Cummins and Hazlewood from this series.
