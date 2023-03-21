Sports
Super Kings Academy camp from April 6
Boys and girls between the age of 6 and 23 are eligible to take part in the camp, said a media release that was issued recently by the Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL).
CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy will conduct a summer cricket coaching camp at its Chennai centre in Thoraipakkam from April 6 to May 31.
For admissions, those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 9677053830 and 7305322282.
For further details, visit www.superkingsacademy.com.
