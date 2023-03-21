Ebenezer emerges triumphant in school tourney

CHENNAI: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) emerged victorious in the Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres Under-16 inter-school knockout tournament by defeating Velammal New Gen School (Madhavaram) by nine wickets in the final that was held recently.

After bowling Velammal New Gen out for a paltry 66, Ebenezer cruised to its target in just 10 overs.

A Prithvi Raj, Apollo Tyres senior specialist – sustainability and CSR, graced the title decider.