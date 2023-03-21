Representative image
Representative image
Sports

Ebenezer emerges triumphant in school tourney

A Prithvi Raj, Apollo Tyres senior specialist – sustainability and CSR, graced the title decider.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) emerged victorious in the Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres Under-16 inter-school knockout tournament by defeating Velammal New Gen School (Madhavaram) by nine wickets in the final that was held recently.

After bowling Velammal New Gen out for a paltry 66, Ebenezer cruised to its target in just 10 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: Velammal New Gen School (Madhavaram) 66 in 29.1 overs (V Goutham 28, P Guru Sai Saran 3/12) lost to Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 68/1 in 10 overs (RT Vetri Selvan 38*)

