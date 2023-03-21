Delhi Capitals beats MI to jump to top of WPL table

MUMBAI: A breath-taking boundary-hitting show after a clinical bowling attack helped Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to jump to the top of the table in the Women’s Premier League here on Monday.

South African pacer Marizanne Kapp (2/13) struck twice in two balls early on to help Delhi restrict Mumbai, which was put in to bat, to a meagre 109 for 8.

Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen also chipped in with two wickets for DC.

Chasing a small total, the top three Delhi batters of captain Meg Lanning (32 not out off 22 balls), Shafali Verma (33 off 15 balls) and Alice Capsey (38 not out of 17 balls) competed among themselves in hitting boundaries as their side chased down the target with 66 balls remaining.

Lanning struck four boundaries and one six during her unbeaten knock, while her opening partner Verma hit six fours and one six. One-down Capsey then hoisted five sixes and one four during her blitzkrieg to take Delhi to 110 for one in nine overs.

Already in the play-offs before Monday’s match, Delhi and Mumbai now have 10 points from seven matches each.

But Delhi is ahead on net run rate -- plus 1.978 as against plus 1.725 of Mumbai. Delhi faces UP Warriorz -- which also has qualified for the play-offs -- on Tuesday, while Mumbai takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore – which is out of reckoning -- on the same day.

Tuesday’s matches will decide which team tops the table and directly qualifies for the final. The second and third place teams will play the eliminator.

Defending a small total, Mumbai needed early wickets but Delhi openers Lanning and Shafali denied it any breakthrough till the fifth over when the latter was out for 33 off just 15 balls.

Verma hit six fours -- including three in the second over bowled by Issy Wong -- and one six during her aggressive innings.

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai Indians 109/8 in 20 overs lost to Delhi Capitals 110/1 in 9 overs (A Capsey 38*).