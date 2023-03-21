Fernando Alonso in action.
Fernando Alonso in action.
Sports

Fernando Alonso gets 100th F1 podium after penalty U-turn

The second penalty was then reversed when his team won a right to review after presenting new evidence to support its case.
Dt Next Bureau

JEDDAH: Fernando Alonso was handed back the 100th podium of his Formula One career, and second in two races for Aston Martin, following a U-turn by the officials hours after the finish of Sunday’s Saudi Arabian GP.

The double world champion, enjoying a renaissance with his new team, finished third in Jeddah, but was demoted to fourth by a 10-second post-race penalty.

Alonso was initially handed a five-second penalty for an error on the starting grid and then a 10-second penalty for failing to serve it properly – the rear jack being in contact with the car before the five seconds were up.

The second penalty was then reversed when his team won a right to review after presenting new evidence to support its case.

Sergio Perez won the 50-lap race in a Red Bull one-two while double defending champion Max Verstappen jumped from 15th to second and stayed on top of the overall standings.

RESULT: 1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1:21:14.894; 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +5.355 seconds; 3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +20.728 seconds

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Formula one
Aston Martin
alonso
Fernando Alonso
100th podium
Formula One career
Saudi Arabian GP

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in