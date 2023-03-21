Fernando Alonso gets 100th F1 podium after penalty U-turn

JEDDAH: Fernando Alonso was handed back the 100th podium of his Formula One career, and second in two races for Aston Martin, following a U-turn by the officials hours after the finish of Sunday’s Saudi Arabian GP.

The double world champion, enjoying a renaissance with his new team, finished third in Jeddah, but was demoted to fourth by a 10-second post-race penalty.

Alonso was initially handed a five-second penalty for an error on the starting grid and then a 10-second penalty for failing to serve it properly – the rear jack being in contact with the car before the five seconds were up.

The second penalty was then reversed when his team won a right to review after presenting new evidence to support its case.

Sergio Perez won the 50-lap race in a Red Bull one-two while double defending champion Max Verstappen jumped from 15th to second and stayed on top of the overall standings.