Aswin Adhav, Pratik Kumar Mahato set up Ebenezer’s easy win

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: AS Aswin Adhav (114) smashed a century while off-spinner Pratik Kumar Mahato (6/18) bagged six wickets as Ebenezer (Korattur) crushed Bhaktavatsalam Vidyashram by 161 runs in a semi-final match of the Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres Under-16 inter-school knockout tournament.

In another last-four match, Velammal New Gen got the better of Ebenezer Marcus by 17 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Semi-finals: Velammal New Gen 182/5 in 30 overs (G Rubesh 42, PS Lalith 63, Goutham Vivek 26*) bt Ebenezer Marcus 165/5 in 30 overs (L Prince Lawson 95*, A Yashvanth 32); Ebenezer (Korattur) 231/5 in 30 overs (P Yatish 31, AS Aswin Adhav 114, K Tamil Selvam 40, RK Pavan 3/26) bt Bhaktavatsalam Vidyashram 70 in 18.3 overs (K Danvath 28, Pratik Kumar Mahato 6/18)

