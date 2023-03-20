Aswin Adhav, Pratik Kumar Mahato set up Ebenezer’s easy win

CHENNAI: AS Aswin Adhav (114) smashed a century while off-spinner Pratik Kumar Mahato (6/18) bagged six wickets as Ebenezer (Korattur) crushed Bhaktavatsalam Vidyashram by 161 runs in a semi-final match of the Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres Under-16 inter-school knockout tournament.

In another last-four match, Velammal New Gen got the better of Ebenezer Marcus by 17 runs.