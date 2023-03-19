Post USGA, R&A proposal on ball rollback, it’s pros vs amateurs on social media

CHENNAI: It’s a fact of life that comments on threads of social media posts are far more entertaining and enlightening these days. The past week has seen plenty of traction on social media with regard to the USGA and R&A, the golf governing bodies, proposal to introduce Model Local Rule (MLR) option for golf balls used in elite competitions (read Pro tournaments). If adopted, the proposal would come into effect on January 1, 2026.

The proposal made it clear that the proposed change to ball testing conditions was aimed at elite players and would not impact the vast majority of players (read amateur golfers). The proposal mandates that golf balls which conform to MLR should not exceed the current Overall Distance Standard (ODS) limit of 317 yards (plus 3). This dates back to 1987 and there has been substantial increase in drive distances since then.

Social media users have been quick to engage in debate over the rationale behind the proposal. Quite a few wondered if it was being proposed to cater to television viewers. By potentially reducing the distance from a driver (that’s how quite a few are interpreting the proposal), an elite player may have to end up playing more iron shots.

Currently, most top players strive to be on the green on a par 5 with their second shot. A very long drive often results in an easy approach to the green. So, the speculation is whether this move is to take the game, which has now become a driver and wedge affair, to a time when long approach shots were key.

Many are of the view that this will not make a difference to the big hitters and “golf will continue to be a driver-wedge feast.” Much ado about nothingOne of the elite golfers, apart from disagreeing with the proposal, said, “Club players took pride in playing with the same Pro V1 as I did. If the proposal went through, the amateurs may not be able to play with the same ball as the Pro”.

Ishwar Achanta, former member of the R&A Rules of Golf Committee, which writes and reviews such MLRs as above, says that this MLR does not impact recreational golfers. “I myself use a Pro V1 because it is a great ball and my level of game needs it. There is no brag value here at all. In fact, such balls are common place amongst many good amateurs since many of us hit distances higher than tour averages.”

Pro play

Low handicappers like Achanta, Darshan Veeraraghavan, Gaurav Syal, Nikhil Cherian and Chummar Verghese are long hitters. In fact, while watching the PGTI tournament held at Cosmo TNGF course last year, quite a few of the amateur players who walked with the pros observed that many of their club guys could match the shots played by the pros, if not better them. Veeraraghavan and Syal, having played in the Pro circuit briefly, have the drive and wedge game, but are masters of the irons as well.

In fact, it was a display of very good golf on March 11 and 12 when the Club Gold Medal and Guthrie Cup was held at the Madras Gymkhana Golf annexe. The Guthrie tournament, first organised by the club way back in 1879, is one of the must-win tournaments for amateur golfers here. Veeraraghavan won in the Open category while Syal was the runner-up. A Doraisamy and Verghese were the winner and runner-up respectively in the handicap category. Suman Ranjeet had a hole in one on Hole 4 on the second day of the tournament, making it good golf all around.

Pros set the aspirational level, but the game at any level remains a challenge.