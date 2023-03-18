IND vs AUS: 'Plan was simple to bowl in good areas on the pitch'

MUMBAI: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is usually known to produce run-fests in white-ball cricket matches through its true bounce and short boundaries. But on Friday, during India-Australia first ODI, fast bowlers ruled, with Mohammed Shami leaving a big impact in getting the visitors' out for a low total.

After being wicket-less in his first spell, Shami in his second spell picked three wickets in three overs while giving away only eight runs and it was a classy display of seam bowling in helpful conditions.

The pacer castled Josh Inglis and Cameron Green while forcing Marcus Stoinis to edge to slips in a spell which had the precision of bulls eye in archery.

"We had a simple plan. Like, we talk in team meetings about bowling in good areas and focusing on a good line and length. When we bowled our first spell, it was decently hot. After that, it got a little easy for us as the wind started to blow. The plan was simple to bowl in good areas on the pitch upfront," said Shami to Mohammed Siraj, who also took a three-fer, in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Shami was quick to highlight how important recovery has become in putting out great performances like he did in Mumbai.

"After bowling close to 40 overs in the Ahmedabad Test, I needed one-two days of recovery. After I completed the full recovery, then I came in to play the match," he said.

"Team management also accepted that full recovery was needed. We have played so many matches over the years that we are hugely confident in skills and abilities. But if we are able to recover properly, then we can put out great performances," he added.

Shami further asked Siraj about his wicket-taking celebration, which is derived from Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuuu celebration.

"My celebration is simple. I'm a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, so I try to follow him. When a batter is bowled I celebrate the wicket in that fashion, but if he is caught at fine leg or similar fielding position I don't do it," replied Siraj.

Veteran Shami then shared important advice to Siraj. "I want to give you some advice. It's good that you are someone's fan. But as a fast bowler you need to keep yourself away from such jumps."

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.