Treesa-Gayatri pair in All England semis

BIRMINGHAM: The India pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continued their impressive run here on Friday, dishing out another superlative performance to advance to the All England Championships women’s doubles semi-finals for the second successive time. The World No.17 India combination looked solid in defence and relentless in attack, bagging a 21-14, 18-21, 21-12 win over the newly-formed Chinese pair of Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan in a 64-minute quarter-final contest.