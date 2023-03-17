Semi-finals abandoned; Trotters, Rovers in final

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers CC and Globe Trotters SC progressed to the VAP Trophy (TNCA First Division one-day) final after both the semi-final matches held here on Friday were abandoned due to incessant rain.

Jolly Rovers, which recently clinched the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield (TNCA First Division red-ball), and Globe Trotters advanced to the 50-over tournament’s title decider since they finished top of their respective groups – A and B – in the first stage. The final will be hosted at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground here on Sunday.

While the semi-final contest between Jolly Rovers and Alwarpet CC at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground was called off due to showers at 1 pm, the match between Globe Trotters and Grand Slam CC was abandoned at 12:45 pm.

BRIEF SCORES: Semi-finals: At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Alwarpet CC 192/5 in 43 overs (R Vimal Khumar 88*, R Sathyanarayan 59, D Rahul 4/40) vs Jolly Rovers CC. At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Grand Slam CC 46/2 in 11.2 overs (Dhruv Patel 2/26) vs Globe Trotters SC