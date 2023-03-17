Sports

Nithin steers Surya GOI to victory

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: R Nithin Bala (5/38) secured a five-wicket haul as Surya GOI defeated TVS CC by 13 runs in the TNCA Villupuram DCA League Third Division match held recently.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Friends CC 140 in 24.5 overs (A Senthil Murugan 28, K Arun Raj 27, R Shanmugam 3/10, B Raja 3/27) lost to Vikravandi CC 143/4 in 22.5 overs (A Saravanan 33, R Anbu 29, B Raja 25*); Sunny Sachin CC 137/7 in 25 overs (VS Tamizhdhasan 54*) bt United CC ‘A’ 136 in 24.4 overs (S Soumadeep Aravind Manna 39, VS Tamizhdhasan 3/21); Sakthi CC 130/5 in 25 overs (A Abudhahir 57) lost to SK XI 132/1 in 14 overs (S Vijayakumar 49, K Heerachand 62*). Second Division: Mahaveer CA 118 in 23.2 overs (Vengadachalapathy 26, V Rajkumar 3/6) lost to Evergreen CC 120/2 in 17.5 overs (S Gokul 39, V Aravind 28, S Krishna Kumar 29*); United CC ‘B’ 144 in 24.5 overs (L Azhaguvel 49, S Santhosh Raj 29, B Paranthaman 3/23) lost to Power CC 145/3 in 22.3 overs (D Prakash 51, S Sengodan 54). Third Division: Surya GOI 165/9 in 25 overs (S Saravanan 31, G Moothish 31, R Nithin Bala 27, A Surya Prakash 4/35) bt TVS CC 152 in 25 overs (S Suresh Kumar 44, A Surya Prakash 41, R Nithin Bala 5/38)

Nithin
TNCA Villupuram DCA League
Surya GOI

