Rahul's gritty 50, Jadeja's 45 help IND beat AUS by 5 wkts in 1st ODI

MUMBAI: A gritty and resilient half-century by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's crucial knock of unbeaten 45 guided India to 5 wickets victory with 61 balls remaining against Australia in the first ODI of three-match series here at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Rahul starred for India with his unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 91 deliveries while Jadeja slammed crucial 45* runs. For Australia Mitchell Starc bagged three while Marcus Stoinis scalped two wickets.

Defending a small total of 189, Australia got off to a terrific start and gave India an early blow in the second over of the game. Marcus Stoinis drew first blood as he dismissed Ishan Kishan for 3 runs. Star batter Virat Kohli then came out to bat. Mitchell Starc delivered a fine over throwing deliveries around 145kph and gave India back-to-back two big blows.

Starc dismissed Kohli for 4 runs while right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav for a Golden Duck. At the time of the powerplay, India's score read 20/3. On Starc's hat-trick ball, new batter KL Rahul drove it pristinely through covers for a boundary.

Indian batters struggled to score runs against Australia's world-class pace attack. Starc in red-hot form gave Men in Blue another blow as he sent opener Shubman Gill packing for 20, leaving India reeling 39/4. Gill's wicket invited the captain Hardik Pandya to the crease who opened his account with a deep backward boundary.

Sean Abbott delivered a terrific over as he did not let the India duo of Rahul and Pandya score big and conceded just two runs in the 12th over of the game. The India duo rotated the strike brilliantly and gathered runs while playing boundary shots at regular intervals, easing some pressure from the team. After 15 over, India's score read 64/4.

Easing some pressure from the team Pandya and Rahul slammed Australian bowlers for boundaries. Stoinis gave struggling India another blow as he removed Pandya for 25, leaving Men in Blue reeling at 83/5 in 19.2 overs. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja then came out to bat.

The duo of Jadeja and Rahul slammed Australian bowlers all around the ground while piling singles.

Rahul displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his 13th ODI half-century in 73 balls in the 35th over of the game. The Indian pair hammered Adam Zampa for 17 runs with the help of one four and a maximum.

The duo kept taking singles and brought up their 100-run partnership stand in 120 deliveries. Jadeja then slammed Starc fro two boundaries and guided his team home with a 5-wicket victory over Australia.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj scalped three and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets to help India bundle out Australia for 188 in the 35.3 overs. Mitchell Marsh scored the highest for Australia with 81 off 65 deliveries while Josh Inglis scored 26.

For India Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bagged three while Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets. Opted to bowl first, India got off to a fine start as Mohammed Siraj provided his team with a big wicket of Travis Head in the second over of the game.

Opener Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith then handled the charge as they slammed Indian bowlers for big boundaries regularly. Marsh hammered Indian pacer Siraj for 12 runs with the help of three boundaries.

The batting pair of Marsh and Smith were decisive in their approach and made the Indian bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Smith's stint at the crease was cut short as he handed a simple catch to KL Rahul in Hardik Pandya's over after scoring 22 runs. The right-handed batter Marnus Labuschagne came out to bat.

Australia all-rounder Marsh brought up his 14th ODI fifty in the 17th over of the innings while Labuschagne continued to pile up runs from other ends. Marsh continued his powerful hitting and hammered Kuldeep Yadav for 13 runs with the help of one four and one six.

Ravindra Jadeja then delivered a stunning delivery to clear the big wicket of Marsh in the 20th over of the game. Marsh returned after playing a fiery knock of 81 off 65 balls featuring 10 boundaries and five maximums. The right-handed batter Josh Inglis then came out to bat.

Wickets kept coming for India as Labuschagne was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav after scoring 15 runs. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green then came out to bat. Mohammed Shami then delivered a stunner in the 28th over to dismiss Josh Inglis for 26.

Green failed to score big as he was dismissed for 12 by Shami in the 30th over of the game. Marcus Stoinis then came out to bat but the batter could not do much as he fell prey to Shami after scoring 5 runs. At this point, Australia kept losing wickets and went down to 9.

Adam Zampa then came out to bat but could not stand long at the crease as he was dismissed by Siraj and with this wicket India restrict Australia to 188 in 35.3 overs.

Brief score: Australia 188 (Mitchell Marsh 81, Josh Inglis 26; Mohammed Shami 3-17) vs India 191/5 (KL Rahul 75*, Ravindra Jadeja 45*; Mitchell Starc 3-49).