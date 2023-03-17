Sports

Guru Sai, Tamil Selvam stand out

Quarter-finals: Ebenezer (Korattur) 336/6 in 30 overs (AS Aswin Adhav 84, Angel Gangwani 65, L Anantha Roopan 60, K Tamil Selvan 55, S Karan 3/39) bt CSI Ewart 62 in 18 overs (Pratik Kumar Mahato 4/13, L Anantha Roopan 3/10, P Guru Sai Saran 3/7)
CHENNAI: P Guru Sai Saran (3/7) picked up a hat-trick while wicketkeeper K Tamil Selvam was involved in five dismissals (three stumpings and two catches) as Ebenezer (Korattur) thrashed CSI Ewart by 274 runs in the quarter-final stage of the Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres Under-16 inter-school knockout tournament.

BRIEF SCORES: Quarter-finals: Ebenezer (Korattur) 336/6 in 30 overs (AS Aswin Adhav 84, Angel Gangwani 65, L Anantha Roopan 60, K Tamil Selvan 55, S Karan 3/39) bt CSI Ewart 62 in 18 overs (Pratik Kumar Mahato 4/13, L Anantha Roopan 3/10, P Guru Sai Saran 3/7); Jaya Jaya Sankara 97 in 27.3 overs (R Sanjit 3/13, RK Pavan 3/8) lost to Bhaktavatsalam Vidyashram 100/2 in 19.5 overs (AS Lokesh 30, Kishore Suresh 29); Velammal New Gen 191/4 in 30 overs (G Rubesh 37, PS Lalith 97*) bt TI School 176/4 in 30 overs (Pranav H Davey 69, S Tarun 56)

